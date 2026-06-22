NYS Implements Import Requirements For All Domestic Animals Following New World Screwworm Detections In Texas, New Mexico

New York State has implemented new import requirements for all domestic animals coming into the state following detections of New World Screwworm in Texas and New Mexico

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is restricting the movement of livestock and pets from impacted areas or suspected impacted areas to protect animal health and the agricultural industry in New York State. There have been no cases of NWS detected in New York.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “New World Screwworm is serious and potentially fatal for livestock and pets, so we need to move quickly to ensure that New York is being proactive against this new threat to our agricultural industry and our companion animals. While New York State has no cases of New World Screwworm, these new requirements will help ensure we prevent its spread to New York from impacted areas. We also want to remind our producers that they should also watch for signs of illness in their animals and take preventative measures, such as tightening biosecurity on the farm and implementing on-farm conservation practices. Taking these extra steps now are critical to protecting animal health.”

New York’s importation order also outlines requirements for additional veterinary testing, certification of good health, and preventative treatment of animals from impacted areas. Specifically, it requires that no domestic animal originating from an infested area enters the state until the area is declared free of the NWS, and that the animal has been examined by an accredited veterinarian and found free of the infestation.

NWS poses a serious threat to livestock, pets, wildlife, and in rare cases, people. The larvae feed on living tissue and can cause severe wounds, animal suffering, and significant economic harm if not detected and treated quickly. To date, there are eleven confirmed cases of NWS in livestock in Texas and one case in a dog in New Mexico.

According to the USDA, there is no concern about food safety, and the country’s food supply remains safe. The current risk to animals and people in the United States is also very low. AGM is coordinating with the New York State Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Conservation to monitor the situation and ensure state agencies are aligned in the event NWS is introduced in New York.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Protecting New York’s forests, wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities requires vigilance against emerging invasive threats like the New World screwworm. Actions to prevent the spread of this destructive parasite are far more effective and less costly than responding after it becomes established. These preventative regulations will help safeguard not only livestock and pets, but also the wildlife populations and natural ecosystems that are central to New York’s environmental and economic well-being.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the Department is also urging livestock producers and pet owners in New York to remain vigilant for symptoms of NWS in their animals, which includes:

Draining or expanding wounds

Maggots or eggs, especially around the navel, nose, and ears

If a producer or pet owner suspects NWS infection, they should contact the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at 518-457-3502.

In addition, the Department is also asking livestock producers to strengthen biosecurity measures on their farm, and to follow the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) recommendations to implement on-farm conservation practices.

Additional information on NWS and proactive measures producers can take can be found on USDA’s website at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm