NYS Launches Free Hotline for COVID-19 Treatment

New York State has launched a new free Hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19, but don’t have a health care provider.

The Hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, (888-873-2869), was launched by the New York State Department of Health.

All New Yorkers outside of New York City, regardless of income or health insurance coverage who test COVID-19 positive, are eligible to be evaluated for treatment by calling the hotline.

The Hotline is available 24-hours per day, seven days a week and operated by experienced Health + Hospitals professionals who have the clinical training to prescribe treatment and referrals if needed. The ExpressCare platform is a service that allows New Yorkers to receive virtual care from a NYC Health + Hospitals provider.

The telemedicine visit will include a clinical assessment by medical providers who will identify the appropriate COVID-19 treatment plan, which may include a prescription for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir. These oral antiviral medications have both been proven to decrease hospitalization for those that are at risk for severe disease. When given soon after positive COVID-19 diagnosis these antivirals also help fight infection and shorten recovery time.

As all treatments require a prescription, those who test COVID-19 positive should talk to their provider or call 888-TREAT-NY to determine what treatment is best for them. New York State is assigned a weekly allotment of both Paxlovid and Molnupiravir from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Under the agreement, insured patients will pay a co-pay amount based on their plan and the New York State Department of Health will cover the costs of the service for those without health care coverage.

More information about COVID-19 treatment options can be found at health.ny.gov/CovidTreatment