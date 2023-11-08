NYS Launches New Hotline, Online Form To Report Hate, Bias Incidents

A new telephone hotline and online form has been launched for New Yorkers to report hate and bias incidents.

Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Human Rights‘ Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, announced the new service.

The Division of Human Rights’ Hate and Bias Prevention Unit encourages all New Yorkers to contact the Unit if they or someone they know has experienced an incident involving hate or discrimination.

The announcement and reminder comes as Jewish, Arab, Muslim, and other communities across New York State and around the country face prejudice and violence in the aftermath of the horrific violence in Israel and Gaza.

The Unit (HBPU) condemns all forms of hate and seeks to address acts of hate and bias that occur in New York State. While emergency situations and real-time incidents should be referred to 9-1-1 first, HBPU encourages all New Yorkers who have experienced an incident involving hate or discrimination, or who wish to participate in community anti-hate initiatives, to contact HBPU. HBPU stands ready to offer a wide range of assistance to community members, including assistance in filing complaints, organizing educational programming, hosting community dialogues, providing conflict resolution, and more.

The incident reporting hotline can be called at 844-NO-2-HATE (1-844-662-4283), and members of the public can also report incidents through HBPU’s online reporting form at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/DHR-Bias-Incident-Form.