NYS Launches New Initiative To Recruit Public Sector Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul has launched a new initiative to recruit public sector workers into State Service.

The “You’re Hired” initiative comes as the new federal administration utilizes the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to lay off thousands of highly-qualified workers in the federal government.

Hochul said, “Whatever your skills, we value public service. Check out potential jobs at ny.gov/wewantyou. Come join our New York State family.”

Since taking office, Hochul has extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce. In 2024, the state launched the NY HELPS program, temporarily waiving civil service exam requirements for many job vacancies, resulting in nearly 24,000 appointments in state government, on top of 6,000 appointments in local governments. Additionally, the state created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities. The Governor has also lifted the hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the workforce.

