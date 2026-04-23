NYS Legislature Passes Sixth Emergency Budget Extender

The New York State Legislature passed a sixth emergency budget extender Wednesday to keep state government open through April 27.

The temporary measure authorizes $12.7 billion in spending, providing funds for state employee paychecks.

The state budget was due April 1.

Policy, not monetary, issues apparently are the hold up in discussions between Governor Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

This is the fifth year in a row the state budget has been late in getting passed.