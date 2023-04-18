NYS Legislature Passes Third Budget Extender

The New York State Legislature passed a third budget extender Monday.

The three-day extension is to ensure state operations continue undisrupted as negotiations over the spending plan continue.

The budget was originally due April 1.

Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers are still trying to reach an agreement on changes to the state’s bail law, a housing plan and other policy issues the governor had included in her budget proposal.

A key sticking point has been Hochul’s proposed changes that would give judges more discretion on setting bail for violent felonies. Liberal lawmakers have resisted further changes to the state’s bail law.

Lawmakers must pass another extender Thursday if a state budget isn’t finalized by then.