NYS Offers Tips to Keep Information Safe While Filing Taxes Online

New York State is offering tips for keeping your information safe when filing your taxes online.

Online activity generates immense trails of data. Websites, apps, and services collect information on behaviors, interests, and purchases as well as other sensitive data such as Social Security and driver’s license numbers or health information.

The State Office of Information Technology Services says New Yorkers can keep their personal information private and secure, preventing identity theft and fraud by doing the following:

File promptly using e-file and direct deposit of your tax refund. Filing your tax returns as soon as possible can reduce the likelihood that an identity thief will be able to claim a fraudulent tax refund using your stolen information. Filing electronically is also safer, faster, and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail.

Visit the State Tax Department website at tax.ny.gov to review different Free File options.

Protect data and documents used to prepare your return. Keep sensitive personal information and documents safe during and after the filing process and delete or shred once no longer needed.

Be wary of phishing schemes, including texts, unsolicited emails and telephone calls asking for personal information. Never share personal information, such as your Social Security number, in response to an unsolicited email or telephone call. If the email or call claims to be from a company with which you do business, call it first to confirm the contact is legitimate.

Scammers will also use scare tactics and threats related to tax debt to get you to share your personal and financial information.

Be cautious about the information shared on social media. Avoid posting birthdates, telephone numbers, home addresses, or images that identify employment or hobbies.

Use strong passwords.

If you’re a victim or believe you may be a victim of tax-related identity theft, alert the State Tax Department immediately at https://www.tax.ny.gov/help/contact/fraud/.