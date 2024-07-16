NYS Office of Cannabis Management Issues Cannabis Recall

New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management has issued a recall on all cannabinoid hemp products, including the “Sky High” brand, produced by Eat Sky High LLC.

The unregulated products were sold through licensed cannabis and cannabinoid hemp dispensaries throughout New York State.

The state said the affected products were produced by an unlicensed cannabinoid hemp processor and have multiple safety violations posing a risk to public health and safety.

This recall is a precautionary measure because the required testing for consumer safety and product quality cannot be confirmed. The Office of Cannabis Management has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by the consumption of these products.

Investigation into this matter is ongoing.

These products under the “Sky High” brand include, but are not limited to:

Dessert Toppings

Carmel Drizzle , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A White Chocolate , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Strawberry Drizzle , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Chocolate Drizzle, 500 mg, THC-A

Dipping Sauces

Honey Mustard , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Honey Garlic , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Ranch Dressing , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Sweet N’ Sour , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Chipotle Mayo, 500 mg, THC-A

Condiments

Ketchup , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A BBQ Sauce , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Hot Sauce , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Mayo Ketchup , 500 mg, THC-A

, 500 mg, THC-A Sweet Chili, 500 mg, THC-A

Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet

Grape , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Guava , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Mango , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Coconut , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Snickers , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Chocolate , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Green Apple , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Watermelon , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Passion Fruit , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Fruity Pebbles , 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A Cookie Monster, 200 mg/500 mg, THC-A

Dispensaries and distributors must cease distribution and sales of the affected products immediately.

If you are a consumer who purchased any products produced by Eat Sky High LLC and you wish to return the recalled product, please contact the retail dispensary where you purchased these products. You can return a recalled product even if it has been opened.

The Office of Cannabis Management said consumers should report any incidents related to the use of this cannabis product or any other cannabis product by completing an incident form https://cannabis.ny.gov/report-an-incident.

Seek immediate medical attention or advice if you are currently experiencing a serious or troublesome cannabis-related symptom(s). Call your health care provider or the Poison Center at (800) 222-1222.