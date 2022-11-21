NYS Parks Department Reminds Snowmobilers That Trails Remain Closed

While this weekend’s snowstorm may have brought multiple feet of snow to the region, the State Parks Department is reminding snowmobilers that trails remain closed.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Snowmobile Bureau said for public safety reasons, grooming generally may not begin until the closure of Big Game hunting season.

They said snowmobilers should exercise restraint when operating snowmobiles before the start of the season.

The Snowmobile Bureau advises that snowmobiles should never be ridden on ice. They said all frozen bodies, regardless of rivers or lakes, are dangerous as the thickness of ice is not the same and ice doesn’t form evenly all over the whole surface of water bodies. When covered by snow, the lake’s surface may appear ridable. Ice thickness can vary on every body of water or even within the same body of water. The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be taken as evidence of safe ice conditions. Riding on ice that is not thick enough can lead to tragedy.

Snowmobile safety courses are required for kids between the ages of 10 and 18. To find a course, go to https://www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york/251-new-york-snowmobile-safety-course.

Before heading out, riders are reminded to check trail conditions with local snowmobile clubs. To find a club, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website at www.nysnowmobiler.com.

New York has 10,500 miles of state-designated snowmobile trails and is considered a premier destination for snowmobiling