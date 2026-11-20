New York State is taking action to protect eligible Medicaid members from losing their health coverage as the federal government implements new Medicaid community engagement requirements.

By electing to participate in the federal hold harmless period, New York will have an additional six months to ensure that nearly 2 million eligible New Yorkers will not lose Medicaid coverage due to the new federal work requirements.

New York will opt into a federal hold harmless period through June 30, 2027 in which Medicaid members will not lose coverage for failing to meet the new Medicaid work requirements that begin January 1, 2027. New York State’s decision to participate in the program will give the State additional time to test new systems; educate members, providers, and stakeholders; and refine processes and mitigation strategies to help avoid coverage disruptions when the hold harmless period ends.

In addition, the State is releasing the first round of new 5-year contracts for the Navigator program, a key component of the State’s overall H.R.1 mitigation strategy to ensure that all Medicaid members have access to free, comprehensive enrollment assistance from people in their communities.

Navigators are trusted community resources who can help individuals apply for coverage through the NY State of Health marketplace.

In addition, the Department of Health has been investing heavily in infrastructure and other support to prepare for the complexities of implementing work requirements. This includes investments in IT system enhancements, a consumer-friendly income verification tool, awareness campaigns, and staffing to limit the impact of work requirements on New Yorkers.

The State has also launched multi-agency workgroups to ensure that perspectives across the health and behavioral health care delivery system are represented in planning for work requirements, alignment across State entities, and maximization of outreach efforts to protect our most vulnerable New Yorkers from losing coverage. The workgroups are comprised of representatives from the New York State Department of Health, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the Office of Mental Health (OMH), and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD). Additionally, the State has been engaging local governments, local social service districts, providers, community organizations, and Medicaid members across New York to support outreach and implementation.

Consumers can find free, personalized help from an assistor or certified broker in their area using the Find Local Help directory.

Consumers can also compare coverage options, apply or renew their coverage by visiting nystateofhealth.ny.gov or calling the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777 (TTY: 1-800-662-1220). For more information on work requirements, consumers can visit New York’s Stay Covered page, which has information on the H.R.1 changes to Medicaid coverage.

Consumers should keep their mailing address, phone number, and email address current and carefully review notices from NY State of Health, so they understand any changes affecting their coverage.