NYS Police Increasing Protection for LGBTQ, Jewish Communities Following Recent Threats

Following the mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ club and recent threat to the Jewish community in New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul announced State Police will be increasing protection for communities against hate crimes.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said the agency is in contact with the NYPD and continues to monitor social media for hateful threats that may impact New Yorkers.

The State Police’s Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is conducting outreach to LGBTQ communities across New York, as well as to synagogues and other Jewish community spaces in the state.