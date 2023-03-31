NYS Police Investigating False Swatting Calls Involving Schools

New York State Police are investigating a series of false swatting calls involving schools across the state.

WPIX reported that Governor Kathy Hochul said her office was aware of at least 34 school swatting incidents on Thursday.

Various police departments received false calls that an active shooter event was in progress in schools.

All of the threats have been unfounded.

Locally, schools that received these false swatting calls included districts in Olean, Silver Creek, and several in the Buffalo area. Jamestown Public Schools placed all district buildings on a lockout Thursday afternoon as a precaution.

WPIX said the swatting incidents appear to be part of a larger nationwide trend, according to authorities. Threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country for months, raising concerns among law enforcement and elected leaders.