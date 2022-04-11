NYS Proposing Changes to Wild Turkey Hunting Regulations

New York State is proposing changes to wild turkey hunting regulations that the DEC says will give hunters more turkey hunting opportunities.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the proposal, if enacted, would not be in place until later this year.

A proposal scheduled to take effect this fall, would change the minimum shot size from #8 to #9 for turkey hunting statewide, to account for advances in shotshell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than #8 were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy down-range to humanely harvest a turkey. Recent advances in shotshell technology use heavier metals such as tungsten alloy, tungsten-iron, or bismuth. These heavier shot types, sometimes referred to as “Tungsten Super Shot” or “TSS,” maintain enough energy to humanely harvest a turkey. In terms of kinetic energy, #9 tungsten can have the same weight as #5 lead shot and achieve a higher pellet count.

The DEC is accepting public comment on these regulatory proposals through June 5, 2022. Comments can be sent by email to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov with “Proposed Turkey Regulations” in the subject line; or by mail to Joshua Stiller, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.

For more information, visit the DEC proposed regulations page at https://www.dec.ny.gov/regulations/propregulations.html