NYS Public Service Commission: Utilities Should Be Able to Meet Fuel Demand During Winter

The New York State Public Service Commission says that it expects utility companies in New York will have adequate supplies of natural gas and electricity on hand to meet the demands of residential and commercial customers in New York State this winter.

Meanwhile, the global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility and heating cost increases, along with additional increases in oil, gas and electricity prices.

This winter’s electricity and gas bills are expected to be higher than last year due to higher electric and gas commodity prices. On average, a residential electric customer using 600 kilo-Watt-hours per month is expected to pay about $75 per month for supply this winter, up 42 percent from the same period a year ago, but the actual amount varies by utility.

Meanwhile, the average residential customer using 732 therms of natural gas can expect to pay an estimated $240 per month during the winter heating season (November through March), up 29 percent from the same period a year ago. The PSC notes that the actual amount will vary widely by region due to the weather. A colder-than-normal winter will cause usage and bills to increase.