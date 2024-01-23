NYS Removes Barriers For Perspective School Bus Drivers Applying For CDL

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to remove barriers for perspective school bus drivers applying for a commercial driver license.

At the Governor’s direction, the Department of Motor Vehicles has implemented a federal waiver that allows school bus driver applicants to skip the engine compartment component, also called the “under the hood” component of the commercial driver license road test.

Hochul said this will make it easier to get a commercial license at a time when school bus drivers are desperately needed.

The “under the hood” exemption is allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to help States hire more bus drivers without sacrificing safety, as existing school bus inspection and maintenance standards continue to apply.

During the road test, applicants are still required to perform the remaining elements of the Commercial Driver License (CDL) vehicle inspection skills test. This new CDL classification, which is set to expire November 27, 2024, will restrict licensees to driving only school buses and only in New York State.

The steps interested New Yorkers should take to get a School Bus Only CDL are as follows:

– First, you must have a New York State driver license (Class D, Class E, or Non-CDL C);

– Study the New York State Commercial Driver’s Manual;

– Apply for a commercial learner permit (CLP) at a DMV office. You must pass a written knowledge test to receive a CDL permit with the school bus and passenger endorsements;

– Schedule entry level driver training. Read the Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) FAQ for more information;

– Prepare for your road test and practice with a supervising driver;

– Schedule your “Limited School Bus” road test (online or by calling the DMV Contact Center);

– Pass your “Limited School Bus” road test;

– Go to a DMV office to amend your license to reflect “S1” (school bus only) and “K” (intrastate only) restrictions.

In 2022, the DMV launched a program authorizing third parties to conduct commercial road tests, which has significantly increased the capacity for these types of road tests statewide. There are currently 27 third-party entities conducting commercial driver license road tests throughout the State. In addition, through cooperation with county-operated DMV offices, the State also increased testing capacity for written commercial permit exams across the State.

To learn more about how to become a school bus driver, visit https://dmv.ny.gov/commercial-drivers/become-school-bus-driver.