NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals

New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals.

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.

Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment as part of the 2023 Budget. The program will provide an average payment of $270 per eligible recipient. Eligible New Yorkers do not need to take any action to receive their checks. Checks will be mailed automatically.

New Yorkers who have recently moved should update their address with the Department of Taxation and Finance to prevent delays in receiving their checks. To do so, they can create an account on the Department’s website and follow on-screen instructions to complete required fields and save their updated address. The website to do that or check your tax relief eligibility can be found here: https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/child-earned-payments.htm