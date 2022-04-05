NYS Starts Public Health Education Campaign on Cannabis

New York State is starting a public health education campaign around cannabis.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the “Cannabis Conversations” will provide information on the state’s Cannabis Law, including who can consume, where to consume, and how to consume safely.

The campaign is intended to provide parents and caregivers with tools to protect youth, remind New Yorkers of the risks of driving while impaired by cannabis, and other messages to help keep New Yorkers safe and healthy as the new industry develops.

The messages will be distributed in English and Spanish through public service announcements on television, radio, transit, billboards, and social media. For more information, visit https://cannabis.ny.gov/cannabis-conversations