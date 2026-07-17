NYS STOP-DWI Fourth Of July Campaign Results Released

The results of the New York State STOP-DWI Fourth of July campaign have been released.

The campaign began Thursday, July 2, 2026, and continued through Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The Chautauqua County police agencies that participated in the state-wide High Visibility Engagement Campaign during Fourth of July resulted in a total of two Driving While Intoxicated arrests, one other arrest, 103 vehicle stops, and six vehicles detained for secondary screening.

The event was funded by a 2025-2026 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort. The goal is for law enforcement agencies to work together to reduce the number of impaired driving injuries and deaths, with special emphasis on driving while impaired by either alcohol or drugs.