NYS To Receive Nearly $250 Million To Help Families Get Access to Solar Power

New York State will receive nearly $250 million to help families get access to solar power.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the $249.8 million in federal funding for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will go toward solar technology for residents who live in disadvantaged communities and low-income households.

The funding comes from $7 billion in grant awards through the Solar for All grant competition to deliver residential solar projects nationwide.

Schumer said in a media release, “Solar is the most cost-effective form of electricity and one of the easiest ways to help families lower their energy bills every month.”

Specifically, the funding will support NYSERDA’S capacity to enhance the state’s existing portfolio of highly successful and effective solar deployments, technical assistance, and workforce development programs to benefit millions of residents that live in disadvantaged communities and low-income households.

The EPA Solar for All award will fulfill a critical need to build out New York’s proven, robust rooftop and community solar programs serving residential customers. The funding will allow for the continuation of crucial workforce development programs and extend the reach of residential solar to diverse urban, suburban, and rural communities across the state.

The finalization and execution of award agreements is expected by this summer, at which point NYSERDA will work with coalition partners and stakeholders to design and implement Solar for All funded programs over the five-year program period.