NYS Unveils Work Project for Route 394 in the City of Jamestown

New York State will begin work on Route 394 in 2025 that will include street repaving of a nearly three mile section of the route in the City of Jamestown.

State DOT Public Information Officer Susan Surdej said the section of East Fourth Street from Prendergast Avenue to Second Street, and then the section of East Second Street from East Fourth Street to Tiffany Avenue will be milled and have an overlay of new pavement, “And then on East Fourth Street between Prendergast and East Second Street, we’re going to have what we call a road diet. So, currently, there are two westbound lanes, an eastbound lane, and a parking lane. So, we’re going to reconfigure, the pavement width is staying the same, but we’re going to have one westbound lane, one two-way center turn lane, an eastbound lane, and retain that on-street parking.”

Surdej said the project also includes upgrading eight traffic signals similar to what the state did on Washington Street, improving drainge, and replacing signs.

Pedestrian improvements will include replacing sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and crosswalk markings.

The project will not include the addition of bicycle lanes per a decision made by Jamestown City Council in January 2024. The proposal would have eliminated parking on the southside of East Second Street between East Fourth Street and Tiffany Avenue in order to install a bike lane with a shared bike lane on the northside of the street.

New York State expects to begin construction in 2025, with a completion date of sometime in 2026. No road closures are expected during construction.

Those wishing to submit comments on the project may email Brian.Dankert@dot.ny.gov or visit https://www.dot.ny.gov/projects. All comments must be received by September 18, 2024.