NYS Youth Turkey Hunting Weekend This April 25-26

The state’s annual youth turkey hunting weekend will take place this April 25 and 26.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the youth turkey hunt, for junior hunters ages 12-15, is open across upstate New York and Suffolk County.

Important details for the Youth Turkey Hunt include:

Hunters 12-15 years of age are eligible and must hold a hunting license and a turkey permit.

Youth 12-13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over 21 years of age with written permission from their parent or legal guardian. Youth 14-15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or adult over 18 years of age with written permission from their parent or legal guardian.

The accompanying adult must have a current hunting license and turkey permit. The adult may assist the youth hunter, including calling, but may not carry a firearm, bow, or crossbow, or kill or attempt to kill a wild turkey during the youth hunt.

Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day.

The bag limit for the youth weekend is one bearded bird. This bird becomes part of the youth’s regular spring season bag limit of two bearded birds. A second bird may be taken only in upstate New York beginning May 1.

Junior hunters may not use rifles or handguns. Junior hunters may hunt with a shotgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 9, or with a bow. Fourteen- and fifteen-year-old hunters may also use a crossbow.

All other wild turkey hunting regulations remain in effect.

For more information on the youth hunt for wild turkey visit DEC’s website.