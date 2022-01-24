NYSAC Releases 2023 Executive State Budget Scorecard

The New York State Association of Counties has released their 2023 Executive State Budget scorecard. The scorecard highlights key issues that impact counties and notes items that counties actively support or seek to change in the final enacted budget.

In the scorecard, counties noted they were encouraged by proposals that address key priorities, including permanency in local sales tax rates, ending the diversion of local taxes to pay for the State’s Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) program, as well as significant investments in public health, support for veterans, and infrastructure.

It also flagged areas of concern, including the continued diversion of local sales taxes to support a distressed health facilities fund and increased Pre-K provider rates, which are needed but they say should not be funded by county taxpayers.