October 18th Deadline for Absentee Ballot Requests

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections has announced new deadlines for Absentee Ballot Applications. The deadlines have changed because of Election Law changes earlier this year.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail, email or portal is now October 18th.

Absentee Ballot Applications can be submitted by mailing a paper absentee ballot application to the Board of Elections in Mayville, in person at the Board of Elections, emailing vote@chqgov.com, submitting an application online at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov, or faxing applications or letters to (716) 753-4111.

Commissioner Luz Torres said that absentee voters may still appear in person or by proxy at the Board of Elections until November 1st, the day before the Election.

Absentee Ballots are available to any eligible voter who attests to one of the reasons on the Application. Those who wish to receive an Absentee Ballot due to the COVID-19 Worldwide Pandemic would choose the reason “Temporary Illness or Physical Disability.”

Commissioner Brian Abram said there is a proposal on the ballot this year to allow voters to request an absentee without a reason.