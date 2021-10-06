Officials Unveil Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan to Bring More Visitors, Activity To Waterway

Local officials unveiled the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan to bring more visitors to the Jamestown Riverwalk and Chadakoin River Tuesday night.

The plan was funded by Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, the City of Jamestown, Board of Public Utilities, as well as three private investors.

CCIDA Executive Director Mark Geise said C&S Engineers and Harrison Studio were hired to do the study on how to bring activities and people to the Chadakoin River between McCrea Point Park and the Warner Dam, “We’ve got a plan that has – these are the types of projects we need to undertake, this is what they look like, this is how much they cost, these are the types of funding sources we can go after to implement them. And again, it’s to capitalize our our existing assets, what public improvements need to be made, what type of activities, festivals, etc. should we be bringing in?”

Partnership for Economic Growth’s Kristy Kathman said a Consolidated Funding Application submitted by the City of Jamestown to New York State would help fund projects on the North Basin side, “The signature gardens, which would be on that side over there [west of Comedy Park] was part of that. Then, we put in for a mural here [concrete wall along north basin path], because even though it’s not in the plan, it’s a great place for public art and it would go down this way. And the tiered seating would down, further down on this lawn [large grass area along north basin path] like Crystal said where people could just enjoy and sit or maybe have a small event.”

Other items in the CFA included placemaking things like swings and benches. Kathman said while the north basin will be more passive activity, the south basin will include features such as a kayak launch, a dock for a future water taxi, and a watercraft rental facility in the future.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the next steps are to have the Planning Commission review and accept the plan, followed by City Council approving the plan as well.