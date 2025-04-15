Olean Man Indicted For Role In Jamestown Drug Conspiracy

An Olean man has been indicted for his role in a Jamestown drug conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced 39-year old Chauncy Robinson, also known as Cbear, has been charged by a federal grand jury with narcotics conspiracy. If found guilty, the charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti and Louis Testani stated that according to the indictment, between 2018 and May 26, 2022; Robinson allegedly conspired with Joseph Zaso and others, to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Jamestown area. Co-defendants include Andres Pizzaro Campos, Max Pizzaro Campos, Cindy Frank, Edward Leeper, Jaquez Thomas, Latika S. Saintkitts, and Joseph Thayer. Joseph Zaso was previously charged and convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Robinson was arraigned and detained.