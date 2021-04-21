Online Payments, Stimulus Checks Credited with Receipt of 91% of Property Tax Payments

Online payments and stimulus checks have helped in over 91-percent of property tax payments being made to the City of Jamestown. That’s according to City Clerk Jennifer Williams in her report to City Council. Williams says just over $14-million-600-thousand has been collected so far this year. She said 87-percent of property taxes were collected in 2020 and 89-percent collected in 2019. Williams said adding the ability pay taxes online has helped,

“The total amount paid through MuniciPay was just over $935,000 so I think that really contributed to that jump of people being out of town and able to just get on and pay their taxes. We also saw the issuance of the stimulus payments which we saw our payments pick up in March with those being issued.”

Williams said property owners can still make payments at the Treasurer’s Office, including partial payments.