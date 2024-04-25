Operation Safe Stop Day is April 25

Operation Safe Stop Day takes place today.

The day, supported by the New York Association for Pupil Transportation, is an annual public awareness event to promote school bus safety and educate the public about the dangers of illegally passing a stopped school bus when its red lights are flashing.

According to NYAPT’s own statewide surveys, an estimated 50,000 motorists in New York illegally pass stopped school buses every day school is in session, endangering students and putting their lives at risk. During Operation Safe Stop Day law enforcement throughout New York State will be following school buses and issuing tickets to drivers who illegally pass them.

New York State Vehicle and Traffic law requires all vehicles to come to a full stop when approaching a school bus stopped with red lights flashing. Those lights indicate that a child is either boarding or disembarking a school bus. New York state law prohibits the passing of a school bus that is stopped with red lights flashing regardless of direction of travel, or even on a multi-lane or divided highway.

Penalties for a first-time offense of illegally passing a school bus include a fine from $250 to $400, five points on your license and the possibility of 30 days in jail. A second conviction within three years will result in a $600 to $750 fine and up to 180 days in jail; while three or more convictions will result in a fine from $750 to $1,000, mandatory revocation of your driver’s license and up to 180 days in jail.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70 times safer riding a school bus to school versus a private car.