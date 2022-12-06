Over 3,000 Tickets Issued in NYS for Work Zone Violations

Over 3,000 people received tickets in New York State as part of Operation Hardhat.

New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies issued a record 3,062 tickets from April 1 to November 17 of this year to crack down on work zone violations.

This year’s Operation Hardhat ticketed violations total eclipses last year’s total of 2,336 tickets.

Under Operation Hardhat, members of state and local law enforcement agencies patrol Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and ensure that motorists are obeying flagging personnel.

Police officers are present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who are distracted by electronic devices while driving, disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state’s Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.