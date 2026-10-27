Paint CHQ Mural Program Celebrates Completion Of Bemus Point Mural

Paint CHQ Mural Program is celebrating the completion of its mural in Bemus Point.

This is the fifth mural completed under the program that’s run by the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG).

The Bemus Point mural, titled “Meet Us in the Middle!,” celebrates the village’s history and its connection to Chautauqua Lake, featuring imagery of the historic Bemus Point-Stow Ferry, summer activities on the water, and nostalgic elements reflecting the community’s heritage. It’s located on the wall of Village Hall at 13 Alburtus Avenue. Other murals are located in Dunkirk, Falconer, Sherman, and Westfield.

The Paint CHQ Mural Program supports community revitalization, tourism, and placemaking by partnering with municipalities, artists, and community stakeholders to transform vacant walls into public art. The initiative aims to strengthen community pride, create engaging destinations, and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors.

The Paint CHQ Mural Program is made possible in part through grant support from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and CCPEG.

For more information about the Paint CHQ Mural Program and participating communities, visit www.choosechq.com/paintchq.