Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint.

Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be operated by PaintCare to manage unwanted architectural coating products and provide for recycling or proper disposal.

The program will accept leftover latex and oil-based paints and similar products at drop-off sites throughout New York. In Chautauqua County, the drop-off locations will be based at the Sherwin-Williams stores in Jamestown, Lakewood, and Dunkirk. Other drop-off sites can be found at https://www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites/

The program is being funded by a consumer PaintCare Fee on the sale of all new paint in New York. Drop-off sites will accept up to five gallons per customer visit.

Dropped-off paint should be in the original containers with intact labels that identify the product. Businesses, organizations, and households with 100 gallons of paint or more to recycle will be able to request a free pick-up at their location, though some restrictions may apply.