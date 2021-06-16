Panama Rocks Part of $40 Million Tourism Promotion of Upstate NY

Local attraction, Panama Rocks, is part of a $40 million dollar tourism promotion campaign for Upstate New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the attraction in Panama was included in an “I Love NY” ad.

Panama Rocks Manager Jonathan Weston said they were pleasantly surprised by the announcement and are “incredibly grateful to be part of this effort to promote tourism in New York State.”

Panama Rocks has received increased attention in recent years. Since 2011, Panama Rocks has consistently been listed as TripAdvisor’s #1-ranked attraction in Chautauqua County and in 2019 Inspirock, the world’s largest online trip planning service, listed Panama Rocks as the #1 ranked trail in New York State based on independent guest reviews.

You can view the ad at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiay2nHdlIE