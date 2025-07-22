Panzarella Park Dock Closed To The Public

The dock at Panzarella Park has been closed to the public.

The City of Jamestown said in a press release that during the initial phase of replacing decking boards, crews discovered significant structural issues beneath the surface.

As a result, the City of Jamestown has removed the entire wooden structure while alternative repair and replacement options are developed.

Visitors are urged to use caution in the area and to comply with all posted signage and temporary access restrictions.

For questions or more information, contact the City Parks Department at 716-483-7523.