Party Enrollment Changes For Voters Is Feb. 14

Voters who wish to change their party enrollment before the June Primary must submit their request to the Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. this Friday

Commissioner Luz Torres said, “As the Board of Elections prepares for petitioning and the Primary, Election Law states that we cannot allow individuals from changing their party affiliation between February 15 and seven days following the Primary (July 1st this year).”

Any enrollment change must be physically received at the Board of Elections office by 5:00 p.m., Friday February 14, 2025. A change of enrollment received by the BOE no later than February 14 or after July 1 would be effective immediately, per Election Law §5-304(3). Changes submitted through the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles must be made by Thursday, February 13, in order for the DMV to transmit the data to the Board of Elections timely.

The Board of Elections office is open daily from 8:30AM to 4:30PM. To meet statutory requirements for the last day to receive political party changes, the Board of Elections will remain open until 5PM on Friday, February 14th.

Voters wishing to change their political party need to complete a new Voter Registration Form, designating their new political party choice. Forms can be submitted in-person or via proxy at the Board of Elections office located at 7 N Erie St. Mayville, NY 14757.

Voter Registration Forms are available on line at www.votechautauqua.com and at any local municipal office, library, post office or at the Board of Elections. Online options include the New York State Online Voter Registration portal or the Department of Motor Vehicles MotorVoter portal. Links to both websites are available at www.votechautauqua.com.