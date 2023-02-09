WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Paul Morrissey Recording Comedy Album in Jamestown

Paul Morrissey Recording Comedy Album in Jamestown

By Leave a Comment

Acclaimed comedian Paul Morrissey will be recording a new comedy album in Jamestown.

The National Comedy Center is presenting the performance, “An Evening of Comedy with Paul Morrissey: ICE CREAM VS EVERYTHING,” that will be held in the Lucy Desi Museum‘s Tropicana Room on March 24 and 25.

Paul Morrissey has appeared on national television shows such as CBS’s The Late, Late Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. He has headlined clubs and theaters across the country, opened theater tours for Jim Gaffigan and Tom Papa and performed at major comedy festivals including the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, the Montreux Comedy Festival and the National Comedy Center’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

Morrissey will perform four shows at the Tropicana Room on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase at ComedyCenter.org/events.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.