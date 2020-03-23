PAUSE NY Executive Order on All Non Essential Businesses Now in Effect

ALBANY – Monday is the first day an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo goes into effect, mandating that all non-essential businesses and operations be closed down or have employees work from home in an effort to slow the growth of the novel Coronavirus – also known as COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday morning there is an estimated 17,000 confirmed cases in New York – with the vast majority located in the greater New York City area. The virus has also claimed 150 lives so far in the state. Across the nation there’s now 35,000 cases reported and over 470 deaths.

In a little over 3 months, there have been 350,000 confirmed cases worldwide and 15,000 deaths since the virus was first detected in the Wuhan province of China.

To try and slow the spread of the virus in New York and give medical facilities an opportunity to deal with the more severe COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cuomo initiated the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order that went into effect Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Essential businesses are permitted to continue operating, but must also follow the health guidelines of reduced employees whenever possible and also maintaining a clean working environment.

Essential services include Health Care Operations; Public safety; Utility and Transportation Infrastructure; certain Manufacturing and construction operations; Retail such as pharmacies, groceries and gas stations; other services like garbage collection, mail and shipping, and laundromats; financial institution; and Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations.

Houses of worship are not ordered closed however it is strongly recommended no congregate services be held and social distance maintained.