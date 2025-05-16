People Reminded Not To Touch, Pickup Young Wildlife

People are being reminded to resist the urge to touch or pickup newborn fawns or other young wildlife.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation sent out the notice, saying human contact with wildlife can result in unintended consequences detrimental to the animals people intend to help.

During spring months, animal sightings and encounters are common. Fawns, baby birds, and other offspring may seem abandoned, but their parents are often close by and well-intentioned interference can pose risks to the animals and humans.

The DEC also reminds the public that young wildlife are not pets. Keeping wildlife in captivity is illegal and harmful to the animal.

Anyone who observes wildlife that appear to be sick or behaving abnormally should contact the Region 9 DEC regional wildlife office at (716) 851-7010 or (716) 372-0645.

Anyone who encounters a wild animal that is injured or obviously orphaned should call a trained and DEC-licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Licensed wildlife rehabilitators are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife, and have the experience, expertise, and facilities to successfully treat and release wild animals.

The DEC also advises to keep pets indoors when young animals are present. Many fledgling birds cannot fly when they first leave the nest and are easy prey for a house cat.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about young wildlife, visit DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6956.html