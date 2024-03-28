Petition Process For Jamestown School Board Starts Today

Those interested in running for the Jamestown School Board can start collecting petitions today.

The seats currently held by Frank Galeazzo and Nina Karbacka are up for election on May 21. There will also be an additional vacancy created by the recent resignation of former Board Vice President Patrick Slagle. The Jamestown School board voted Tuesday to appoint Joseph Calimeri to that seat, with the term expiring May 21, 2024. The two candidates receiving the highest vote totals will each be elected to a full three-year term to commence on July 1, 2024 and expire on June 30, 2027. The candidate receiving the third highest vote total will be elected to a one-year term to commence on May 22, 2024 and expire on June 30, 2025.

Candidates must submit a completed petition containing the names of 100 or more qualified voters within the school district to be eligible for the May 21 ballot. Petitions are due back to the Superintendent’s Office, 197 Martin Road, Jamestown, N.Y., by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

If a person is not currently registered to vote in the May 21 election, JPS District Clerk, Rhonda Frank, is available to register any eligible voter between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from April 17 to May 7, 2024 in the Administration Building at 197 Martin Road, Jamestown, N.Y. Any resident who is not registered with Chautauqua County Board of Elections is able to present themselves, in person, before Ms. Frank with proof of identification and residence in order to be eligible to vote on May 21.

Applications for Absentee Ballots must be received at least 7 days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter.

Anyone who has a New York State Driver’s license may register to vote electronically through the Department of Motor Vehicles at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application.

Applications are also available for Absentee Voting or Early Voting 30 days prior to the election. Application forms and instructions may also be obtained in the Superintendent’s Office.

Any questions about the Board of Education petition process, voter registration or absentee voting applications can be directed to Ms. Frank at (716) 483-4420 or by email at rhonda.k.frank@jpsny.org.