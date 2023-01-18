Phase 2 of Westside Sewer Extension Begins This Spring

The South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District will begin the process this Spring for Phase 2 of the Westside Sewer Extension.

The anticipated schedule for the Phase 2 project is to complete a project survey and design in Spring 2023 to Spring 2024, complete bidding and award a vendor with the construction contract in Summer or Fall 2024, and have construction take place from Winter 2024 through Winter 2026.

Phase 2 of the Westside Sewer Extension involves extending the district along Route 394 from the Hamlet of Stow to approximately Prendergast Creek, where the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District (NCLSD) service area begins, and west along Davis Road from Route 394 to Camp Prendergast.

The $24 million project was awarded a $6 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation in November 2022.

The County anticipates financing the project through a combination of state and federal grants and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Clean Water State Revolving Fund funding.

The sewer extension will service approximately 520 parcels along a 3.6-mile stretch of Route 394 in the Towns of North Harmony and Chautauqua.

SCLSD initiated Phase 1 of the Westside Sewer Extension in 2017 to extend the SCLSD to the Hamlet of Stow. Construction of the Phase 1 facilities is ongoing, and work is anticipated to be complete in early 2024.

For more information, visit: https://chqgov.com/water-and-sewer-districts/west-side-sewer-extension-phase-2.