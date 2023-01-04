Pierre Chagnon Unanimously Elected Chautauqua County Legislature Chairman Again

Chautauqua County Legislators have again named Pierre Chagnon to lead them as the Legislature Chairman.

Chagnon said 2023 will bring changes to County Government, “We have a relatively new County Attorney, DPF Director, HR Director, Airport Manager, and a reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest Human Services programs. As legislators, you have abundant skills, life experiences, and community connections, so I urge you all to share in the helping.”

Chagnon listed off challenges facing the Legislature this year, including inflation, the state’s energy policies, and the opioid crisis, “..managing workforce retention and recruitment; ongoing effects of the Pandemic, increasingly burdensome state mandates, workforce development needs, and pursuit of economic development opportunities. But please join me in being motivated by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.'”

This is the fourth year Chagnon has served as the Chairman.