Police, Fire Departments To Present Budgets to City Council

Jamestown City Council will continue budget hearings tonight ahead of its monthly voting session.

The Jamestown Police and Fire Departments will present on their budgets at 6:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. The last set of budget presentations by the Department of Development and Fenton History Center will take place on November 6.

At their voting session, council will consider awarding $17,750 to Ahlstrom-Schaeffer Electric Corporation, $120,000 to E.E. Austin and Son, and $89,043 to Farrell Roofing for emergency structural roof repairs on Fire Station 5. The project also calls for $90,000 being used from the contingency fund toward the repairs with the remaining funding coming from an insurance settlement.

Council also will vote on accepting a $10,000 grant from the Eastside Fellowship Club for use at the Veterans Park. They also will vote on a resolution accepting the donation of 55 trash cans for the downtown area from the Gebbie Foundation.

Under new business, Council will vote on three resolutions to abandon portions of Cheney Street, Benedict Avenue, and Collins Avenue. A public hearing will be heard on the street abandonments at 7:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

The voting session begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov