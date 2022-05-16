Pollinator Habitat Workshop to be Held at JCC

A workshop on creating a pollinator habitat will be held Tuesday, May 17 at Jamestown Community College.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener Volunteer Pat Martonis will present the program from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Carnahan Center.

She will help participants explore a variety of ways to build an environment for the wildlife you want to attract in the setting in which you live, work or play. Attracting native pollinators increases vegetable and fruit production and birds and other small mammals can help control pests.

Pre-registration is required and can be done online at: http://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/2022-l-e-a-f-workshop-series. You can also register by calling 716-664-9502 ext. 209.