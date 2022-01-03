Polystyrene Now Banned in New York State

New York’s ban on polystyrene is now in effect as of January 1.

The new law bans any single-use disposable polystyrene foam food service containers including bowls, cartons, clamshells, cups, lids, plates and trays. Additionally, polystyrene packing peanuts will be illegal.

This law was made from an environmental perspective. Polystyrene is known as a problem piece of plastic. It’s made from the chemical styrene, which environmental experts say is a suspected carcinogen.

There are some exemptions to the law, including polystyrene egg cartons, and the white polystyrene trays used by grocery stores to package raw meat and fish.

Businesses that don’t abide by the law will be fined.