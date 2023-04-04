Portions of Jamestown, North County Designated Disadvantaged Communities by NYS Climate Justice Working Group

Portions of Jamestown and north county will receive more clean energy and energy efficiency funding after being designated disadvantaged communities.

The state’s Climate Justice Working Group, composed of representatives from environmental justice organizations, voted to finalize 1,736 designated census tracts — more than one-third of all in the state — that are guaranteed to get extra funding.

The state published interactive maps highlighting the designated areas in purple. Communities that aren’t highlighted won’t be eligible for specially designated funds that will prioritize reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in those regions.

The working group chose the communities based on factors reflecting environmental burden and future risk. Such indicators include risk of flooding, exposure to pollution, health vulnerabilities, income levels, and proportion of minority households. Households with incomes under 60% of the state median income are also included as disadvantaged.

Disadvantaged communities are mandated to receive at least 35% of state spending on clean energy and energy efficiency programs under New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.