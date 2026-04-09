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Post-Journal: Judge Ruling Annuls Portion Of Freshwater Wetlands Act

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The Jamestown Post-Journal reports the lawsuit filed by the Chautauqua Lake Property Owners Association has resulted in the annulment of the state DEC’s Freshwater Wetlands Act regulations.

Albany County State Supreme Court Justice Richard Platkin has ruled against the Department of Environmental Conservation’s latest amendments to Wetland Act protections.

Read the article here: https://www.post-journal.com/news/top-stories/2026/04/regulations-annulled-clpoa-clp-win-freshwater-wetlands-act-lawsuits/

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