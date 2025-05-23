Prendergast Landing Project Receives $721,704 In Restore NY Funding

The Prendergast Landing project has received $721,704 in Restore New York funding.

The City of Jamestown had applied for $2 million for the $2.7 million project that’s located at 106-108 Fairmount Avenue.

Jade Empire LLC has proposed renovating the 12,000 square foot building on the corner of Fairmount Avenue and West Eighth Street as well as two adjacent lots into a vibrant, family-friendly destination. The refurbished three-story building will feature a small café, a retail outfitter for outdoor activities, and a boutique showcasing local small businesses on the ground floor. The second floor will offer flexible office spaces ideal for entrepreneurs and a multipurpose room for community events. The third floor will provide three residential lofts that enhance the living experience close to recreational amenities.

The project has already received a $187,500 Consolidated Funding Application award through the State’s Regional Economic Development Council.

Jade Empire owner Rahsaan Graham has also applied for property tax and sales tax abatements through the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts with funds to help remove and reduce blight, reinvigorate communities and generate new residential and economic opportunities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments encourage new commercial investments through community revitalization, growing local housing, and putting properties back on the tax rolls to increase the local tax base.