The James Prendergast Library will hold its final Half-Off Booksale of 2026 Monday, November 30 through Saturday, December 5.

All items in the daily sale area are 50% off the regular price. That includes puzzles, CDs, DVDs, and more. Most items are priced $2 or less. The Bag Sale runs only on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. People may fill a bag of books for just $10.

The sale operates during the library’s regular hours, though shoppers are asked to finish purchases 15 minutes before closing time. The library is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.