Prendergast Library Holding Haunted Library Fundraiser on October 22

The Prendergast Library is holding a Haunted Library fundraiser on Saturday, October 22.

Library Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ said the event is not meant to be a jump-scare kind of tour, “You’re going to come, you’re going to have a tour guide, you’re going to go through the library which will be decorated with different scenes from books, and you’ll meet characters from the books. And there will be actors that give a little monologue and you’ll hear little stories about the library. So it’s a really fun way to bring the season to life, but also using the idea of literacy, books, and the magic of libraries.”

She said some characters could be frightening for younger children, and tours are geared for those ages 8 and older.

Champ said tickets are only $1 and are available for sale now through the circulation desk, “So, we are selling tickets for time slots. Tours are on the hour at 3, 4, and 5. Then we have a break, but then they’re on again at 7, 8, and 9. So, as of right now we’ve sold over 100 tickets almost, so we’re excited about that. So, we do encourage you to buy a ticket ahead of time for a slot that you’d like to come on. There’s limited space on the tour so that’s why we’re asking you to buy a ticket ahead of time.”

Champ said the library will be closed on Saturday, October 22 so that volunteers, including members of Cummins Engine and Jamestown High School, can decorate and set up for the event.

She added that people who attend are encouraged to come in costume.

For more information about the event, contact the library at 716-484-7135, ext. 258, or email reference@prendergastlibrary.org.