Prendergast Library Installs ‘No Smoking’ Signs

The James Prendergast Library recently installed new “No Smoking” signs outside the facility.

The new signs state that “Smoking shall not be permitted and no person shall smoke within one hundred feet of the entrances, exits or outdoor areas of any public or association library.” Accordingly, smoking is not permitted in the library’s outdoor areas, in the parking lot, or on the sidewalks around the library. The new signs are in accordance with New York State Public Health Law.

Library officials said smoking poses a serious health for vulnerable populations, and that every library patron should be able to enjoy a smoke-free environment as they arrive at the library.