WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Prendergast Library’s Curiosity Club To Feature Gardening Speakers

Prendergast Library’s Curiosity Club To Feature Gardening Speakers

By Leave a Comment

The James Prendergast Library is inviting teens and adult patrons to learn about gardening at this month’s Curiosity Club.

The club will meet on Tuesdays starting at 5:30 during the month of March.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners will cover topics such as starting indoor seedlings, gardening basics, and lawn care. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is required.

For more information, call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org to view the programming calendar.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.