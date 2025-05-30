Pride Flag Raising Ceremony Set For May 31

Jamestown Pride will raise the Progress Pride Flag Saturday morning at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

The kick-off rally to Pride month will take place at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Center on East Fourth Street.

Designed in 2018 and based on the iconic rainbow flag from 1978, the Progress Pride flag celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community and calls for a more inclusive society. The added chevron along the hoist features black, brown, light blue, pink, and white stripes to bring those communities – marginalized people of color, trans people, and those living with HIV/AIDS and those who have been lost – to the forefront.

The event will include local speakers, refreshments, and opportunities to purchase Jamestown Pride t-shirts.

Visit jamestownpride.org for more information.